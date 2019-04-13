Ulrick John visiting Falcons on Monday

Getty Images

Free agent offensive tackle Ulrick John will visit the Falcons on Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

John recently visited the Seahawks but left town without a deal.

John, 26, has bounced around the league after entering as a seventh-round pick of the Colts. He has spent time with the Dolphins, Cardinals, and Packers before signing with the Patriots last year.

He never played for the Patriots, going on injured reserve with a preseason foot injury that required surgery.

John has appeared in 10 games in his career and started three.