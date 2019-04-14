Byron Jones expected to start camp on PUP list

Getty Images

The Cowboys will have plenty of star power watching OTAs this offseason.

In addition to newly-rich defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who is recovering from shoulder surgery, cornerback Byron Jones is expected to miss the entire offseason program.

According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Jones is expected to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing hip surgery in late March.

The 2015 first-rounder is entering the final year of his contract, after the Cowboys picked up the $6.26 million option on the deal. But with the team simply hoping he’ll be ready for the start of the regular season, any hopes of an extension before then seem far less likely.