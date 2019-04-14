Cameron Jordan won’t get Week One matchup he wants

Getty Images

The NFL is set to release the 2019 schedule soon and some players are giving thought to what they’d like to see on their plate this year.

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan is one of those players and he knows that he doesn’t want an NFC Championship Game rematch to open up the season. Jordan said on NFL Network that he wants the Saints to have time to get “super cohesive” for that game, but he is hoping to see another 2018 playoff team to kick things off.

“If we have the Bears Week One, they got a tremendous defense,” Jordan said, via NOLA.com. “I feel like our defense is going to be able to match their intensity. I feel like our defense is going to be able to set the intensity. But then you talk about we can do to their offense and that’s what I’m excited about. I feel like their offense against our offense, we’re good.”

Unfortunately for Jordan, he won’t get what he wants. The Bears will be hosting the Packers on the first Thursday night of the season, which means that the Saints’ trip to Soldier Field will have to take place at a later date.

In addition to the Rams and Bears, the Saints will be facing their NFC South rivals, the four AFC South teams, the Seahawks, the 49ers, the Cardinals and the Cowboys this season.