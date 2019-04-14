Chris Ballard looking for “some argument” in Colts draft room

Getty Images

The Colts continued their preparations for the draft on Saturday by inviting local prospects to their facility for workouts and visiting with former Notre Dame defensive lineman Jerry Tillery.

Most of the rest of their work leading up to the start of the draft on April 25 will come behind closed doors, however. That’s where General Manager Chris Ballard and the rest of the personnel department will be setting the draft board and making their cases for favored prospects.

On Saturday, Ballard said that things can get “tense in arguing where people need to be” but that he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I don’t like it when there’s just silence in the room,” Ballard said, via the Indianapolis Star. “We want some debate, we want some argument. If everybody’s thinking alike, then nobody’s thinking.”

Last year’s arguments in Indy resulted in the selections of All-Pros Quenton Nelson and Darius Leonard in the first two rounds. Anything resembling that kind of success this time around should have every team in the league trying to bring similarly spirited debate to their facilities.