Chris Harris sending message with continued holdout

While the Broncos will hold a voluntary minicamp this week, cornerback Chris Harris will remain in Dallas working with his personal trainer. Harris is making it clear he wants his contract reworked.

Harris, though, told Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News that his holdout won’t affect his play.

“I’m ready,’’ Harris said. “This is easily going to be my best year this year. These next three years, I’m about to go crazy. If they want me to be here, I’ll go crazy these next three years; I’ll guarantee it.’’

Harris has one year left on his current contract, paying him $7.9 million. Kareem Jackson, who has four fewer Pro Bowls, signed a contract with the Broncos that will pay him $12 million in 2019.

Harris, 29, has made four Pro Bowls and was All-Pro in 2016. He made 49 tackles, three interceptions and 10 pass breakups in 12 games last season and has 471 tackles, 19 interceptions and 80 pass breakups in his eight seasons.