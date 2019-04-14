Former Chiefs tight end Walter White dies at 67

Kansas City Chiefs

Walter White, a Chiefs tight end who had a lasting impact in the Kansas City community, has died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 67.

A third-round pick of the Steelers in 1975, White was traded to the Chiefs before his rookie season and made an immediate impact, catching 23 passes for 559 yards, an outstanding average of 24.3 yards per catch, as a rookie. In 1976 he was even better, leading the team with 808 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

But White’s career didn’t last long, and he retired after the 1979 season. He remained loyal to the Chiefs and to Kansas City, however, becoming the inaugural president of the Kansas City Ambassadors, a group of former Chiefs who participate in outreach events in the community.

“My family and I are saddened by the passing of Walter,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “The Ambassadors are an integral part of the Chiefs family and the Kansas City community, and Walter was a vital part of the group’s development. It would be hard to find someone who embraced the values and work of the Ambassadors more than Walter did. We will never be able to thank him enough for everything that he did for the organization both on the field and in the community after his playing days concluded. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family during this difficult time.”

White was also an active performer in a blues band and a vice president of Commerce Bank in Kansas City. He is survived by his wife of 40 years and three children.