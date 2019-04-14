Hall of Fame plans a massive celebration for NFL’s 100th anniversary

Getty Images

This season will be the NFL’s 100th. But the 100th anniversary of the NFL comes in 2020. September 17, 2020, to be exact.

That’s one hundred years to the day after the day the NFL began, in Canton, Ohio. On that day, football will return to Canton, in a big way.

According to Susan Glaser of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will host a multi-day Centennial Celebration on and around September 17, 2020, with every former NFL player invited to attend. Among other things, the event will include an Olympics-style opening ceremony, with the players in a parade organized by one of the teams for which they played.

“The entire celebration is not only a tribute to the NFL’s first 100 years, but a kickoff to the league’s next century in the city where it was born,” Hall of Fame chief of staff and communications director Pete Fierle said, via Glaser.

The celebration is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, September 16, and it will run through Saturday, September 20 or Sunday, September 21.

If the event will continue through Sunday, September 21, why not stage a regular-season game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium?