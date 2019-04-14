Josh Allen, Noah Fant met with Jets

Getty Images

There’s been talk about the Jets potentially moving down from the No. 3 spot in the draft and they spent some time on Friday with a player who could be a possible addition if they do wind up making a deal.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jets met with former Iowa tight end Noah Fant. Fant is expected to be a first-round pick come April 25, although the expected spot is a bit lower in the order that the Jets are currently set to pick.

Adding Fant would give the Jets another piece as they build their offense around 2018 first-round quarterback Sam Darnold. They have one good one at tight end already in 2018 fourth-rounder Chris Herndon.

On Saturday, the Jets moved on to meeting a player who would likely be under consideration if they stay put at No. 3. Former Kentucky pass rusher Josh Allen visited with the team as he continues to work the circuit of teams positioned at the top of the first round.