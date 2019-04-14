Report: Clowney, Texans not close

Getty Images

The No. 1 player in our Free Agent Top 100, Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, have already reached an agreement on a five-year, $105 million contract. But that apparently hasn’t helped set the parameters for a contract for our No. 2 free agent, Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney and the Texans are not close and aren’t expected to have a deal done any time soon, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. As a result, Clowney won’t be involved when the team starts its offseason program.

‏

Although getting Lawrence’s deal done had the potential to help Clowney’s get done because it could the market for pass rushers, it also has the potential to do the opposite: If Clowney and his agent think he’s worth more than Lawrence, and the Texans think he’s worth less, the Lawrence deal could entrench both sides.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien said last month that negotiations will be “interesting.” That could be a nice way of saying that negotiations will be contentious. If the two sides can’t work out a long-term deal by July 15, the only option is Clowney playing this season on the $15.967 million franchise tag.