Report: Frank Clark trade talk has “died down”

Getty Images

After the Seahawks used the franchise tag on defensive end Frank Clark in March, there was word that other teams were interested in trading for him.

That report came from Jay Glazer and the Bills were included as one of the teams that were open to the possibility of putting a deal together. Buffalo’s interest was refuted a short time later and it sounds like any other interest has also faded away.

In his mailbag column for TheAthletic.com, Glazer reports that trade chatter concerning Clark has “died down” over the last month or so. While he leaves open the possibility that a “phenomenal offer” sways the Seahawks, the expected outcome is Clark staying put.

The question in that case would be if he’s staying put on the tag or if he signs a long-term deal with the Seahawks. If it’s the former, Clark will make $17.128 million during the 2019 season.