Rumors fly of a possible Frank Clark trade

Posted by Mike Florio on April 14, 2019, 10:02 PM EDT
Getty Images

It’s a fairly slow Sunday night in NFL circles, but a rumor making the rounds has gotten our attention.

There’s chatter on the NFL grapevine of a potential trade that would send Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark to a new team.

Jay Glazer recently wrote in a Q&A column for TheAthletic.com that trade talk regarding Clark has died down. Still, as of Sunday night, there are indications that something could be happening.

That something could be tied directly to the effort to sign quarterback Russell Wilson to a long-term deal. With $17.128 million in cap space devoted to Clark, the Seahawks could free up plenty of money for signing Wilson, whose cap number for 2019 currently sits at $25.286 million — and who has $8.286 million paid out in prior years counting against this year’s cap.

Per a league source, several teams called the Seahawks about trading for Clark last year, and they called again before 2019 free agency. The Seahawks now have to decide whether to get what they can for Clark, or to keep him for 16 more games at more than $1 million per week.

Before a trade could happen, Clark would have to sign the franchise tender. Which means that, as a practical matter, he’d have to be on board with the trade — because he could easily block it by refusing to put his name on the dotted line.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Rumors fly of a possible Frank Clark trade

  1. He’s good but pretty clearly the most overrated defensive player on the market. Just hope someone gives up a haul that they regret..

  4. There’s probably going to be plenty of rumors about Frank Clark and Clowney as the draft approaches because speculation. Maybe if a team misses out on some of the top pass rushers, we could see a deal swung for one of these guys. Not sure what they’re expecting back but it can’t be a ton; teams will have to pay/extend Clark or Clowney if they were to acquire them.

  6. He’ll be a 2019 Buffalo Bill if they decide to move on from him in Seattle. Beane was one of the parties interested when FA started, So If their asking price isn’t out of this world I’m sure something can be done up.

  7. The Seahawks probably think they are going to get something in the neighborhood of what the Bears gave up for Mack. I don’t think that’s unrealistic. Also, Clark wants a new contract and will probably want something in the neighborhood of what Dallas gave Lawrence. I don’t see that happening.

    The Seahawks only have ~$10M in cap space so if they can’t unload Clark then they are going to have a hard time giving Russell the $30M he wants.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!