Sean McVay: Jared Goff doesn’t have to prove he’s the man

Getty Images

Rams head coach Sean McVay said last month that the team is in no rush to extend quarterback Jared Goff‘s contract before his fourth NFL season and some might think that waiting to see how Goff bounces back from his rough outing in the Super Bowl is tied to the team’s approach to his next deal.

McVay didn’t say that was the case in March and he didn’t say it when asked if Goff needs to show he’s “the man” during a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

“I think he’s already the man. I think he’s had a lot of moments,” McVay said. “His teammates believe in him, his coaches believe in him. I think it’s just continuing to do what you do at a higher level. It’s ‘Can I continue to make great decisions? Can I continue to make throws with accuracy and anticipation?’ I think the thing that was great about him really from the first year we were together to last year is the ownership. We talk about the quarterback being an extension of the coaching staff and I think he did that.”

The Rams can exercise their option on Goff’s contract for 2020 before starting to deal with the prospect of the franchise tag or free agency. For whatever reason, they appear inclined to take a lot of that time before pushing for any new contract.