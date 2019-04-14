The time is now to tie future earnings to cap percentage

Posted by Mike Florio on April 14, 2019, 1:14 PM EDT
Others have tried, but no one may be in better position to blaze a new trail for NFL players than Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. And the time has come for someone to sign a contract that ties his future pay not to specific dollars but to a percentage of the ever-growing cap.

It’s arguably overdue for a high-end player to achieve protection against the inevitable contract-hopping that happens as the salary cap climbs and, in turn, the market increases. With, as of 2013, the cap embarking on a $10 million-or-more annual jump, long-term deals quickly became obsolete.

That’s precisely why Wilson currently is so underpaid. When signing his latest contract, with a new-money average of $21.9 million per year, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had the top spot at $22 million. Eventually, along came Andrew Luck ($24.5 million) and Derek Carr ($25 million) and Matthew Stafford ($27 million) and Jimmy Garoppolo ($27.5 million) and Kirk Cousins ($28 million) and Matt Ryan ($30 million) before Rodgers pushed the bar to $33.5 million.

Wilson, entering the final year of a four-year extension, must now worry about the same dynamic playing out, in the event he puts his hand one spot higher on an upside-down baseball bat that never quite allows anyone to curl his thumb over the knob. Complicating matters for Wilson is the uncertainty over the multiple sources of potential cap spikes, from a new labor deal to new TV deals to new states embracing gambling — and the NFL turning those expanded gambling pools into new revenue streams.

If the Seahawks want to avoid embarking on a year-to-year franchise-tag dance with Wilson, which would culminate in a one-year tender of $52.43 million in 2022, they likely will need to be willing to give Wilson insurance against spikes in the cap and, in turn, growth in the market that could result in players like Deshaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes, and Baker Mayfield leapfrogging Wilson while he works through the years of his third NFL deal.

With the deadline for doing a long-term deal one day away, that’s the wrinkle to watch. Unless the Seahawks are willing to dramatically exceed the current market maximum in hard dollars, it’s going to take a percentage of the cap to get this done.

11 responses to “The time is now to tie future earnings to cap percentage

  1. Worst idea ever… and Wilson is NOT the guy to force that type of contract. Trade to Chargers or Giants is looming.

  2. It’s true. Every player in the league should be the top paid player at their position. Just give them all 100% of the salary cap.

    Who cares about whether or not there are half a dozen better QBs than Russell Wilson. He should be the highest paid just because!

  3. The CBA is up in 2021. Do you really think the owners are going to continually increase the salary cap by roughly $10 million per year for no reason? This would create a disaster for the next CBA negotiations and likely for the players as their pie will stop growing.

  5. I’ve had conversations with friends about this. In the last 10 years, no Superbowl QB (win or lose) has had more than 12.4% of the cap space for his team. As a team, I’d be careful to go much above that percentage. At some point, you’re shooting yourself in the foot if you pay a QB too much (or any player for that matter).

    Example: Give a QB a 35m/year avg deal for 5 years – that’s about 16.5% of the cap. Add in 3 other players on the team averaging 14m/year on their deals and that leaves 2.5m/year average for the other 49 players. If you’re not stellar at drafting talent, you’ll be average to above average as a team at best.

  6. This is only works for a handful of QBs. Other positions usually end up getting over paid as they get older. Football has short careers and owners won’t ever agree to this.

  7. Hopefully they dont change that by adding some sort of cap exemption for QBs. It’s a good thing that signing a top QB requires teams to make concessions in other areas.

  8. what happens if the cap goes down, then the player holds out because he is due less money that year?

  9. Pass a law that says anyone who makes more than 25 million a year pays 75% in taxes.

    I bet they (QBs)) would all settle for 25 mill.

  10. This will absolutely destroy a team’s chances of winning a SB. I understand that for 99% of the players, the money is more important than winning. However, we fans want team success. Once one player eats up so much of the cap the team can’t get they talent they need at other positions. It doesn’t matter if the QB is average like Wilson and Stafford, or a bit above average like Rodgers. It sabotages the team.

  11. This would be great for stars. But, what about the majority of the roster, including the majority of the starters? It’s the mid tier players (solid starters but not Pro-Bowl caliber) who get the shaft as the pay for the top players goes up. With a fixed cap, one group of players has to lose for another group of players to win.

