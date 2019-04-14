Tyrann Mathieu: Russell Wilson wants New York

Getty Images

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is claiming to have some inside information about Russell Wilson‘s interest in leaving the Seahawks.

Responding to our post about the Seahawks thinking Wilson wants to play elsewhere, Mathieu took to Twitter and said that he knows where Wilson really wants to play: New York.

“Russ wants New York,” Mathieu wrote. “But you ain’t heard that from T.”

But we just did hear that from T, and while it would be easy to blow this off as a late-night tweet from a player who’s in no position to know the facts, Mathieu has spoken many times of how much respect he has for Wilson. It seems unlikely that Mathieu would go off half-cocked about a player he respects so much.

And, of course, Mathieu is far from the first person to suggest a Wilson-New York link. Rumors of Wilson eventually joining the Giants have been discussed many times this offseason. Wilson joining New York’s other team, the Jets, won’t happen because the Jets have Sam Darnold, but the Giants will be moving on from Eli Manning sooner rather than later.

It would still take an awful lot for the Giants to pull off a trade to acquire Wilson this year, and it wouldn’t be easy next year, either, given that the Seahawks can use the franchise tag to keep him. But there sure is a lot of smoke.