Andre Dillard to visit Falcons and Chargers

Posted by Josh Alper on April 15, 2019, 11:12 AM EDT
Former Washington State tackle Andre Dillard will be attending the draft in Nashville later this month and he’ll meet with a couple of teams that could end his wait in the green room this week.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Dillard will meet with the Falcons and then move on to spend time with the Chargers. Schefter adds that Dillard has already met with or worked out for 13 other teams over the course of the pre-draft process.

Dillard was a three-year starter at left tackle for Washington State and is expected to be one of the first offensive linemen off the board once the draft gets started. Cody Ford, Jawaan Taylor and Jonah Williams are also in that group and will also be in Nashville with Dillard.

The Falcons signed a pair of guards in free agency and extended the contract of right tackle Ty Sambrailo. Team owner Arthur Blank said recently that the team is still looking to add pieces to their offensive line. The Chargers haven’t made any big changes to their line so far this offseason.

2 responses to “Andre Dillard to visit Falcons and Chargers

  1. Hmmm…the LA Chargers not getting many comments or press these days. Wonder why? Telesco should draft an offensive tackle. Year after year the pocket collapses on Rivers. As the “iron man” gets older it will hurt. Spanos in the LA mess, doesn’t care as he’s withdrawn from all “football operations.” If that’s what you can label the LA Chargers management.

  2. Andre Dillard is the best pass protecting OT in this draft & is a guy who I believe will be a very good LT in the NFL for a long time to come. I hope Arizona can trade out of #1 overall adding a few more premium picks & they then draft Murray in the middle of round 1. Dillard is going to be an excellent OL men, Dillard and Bradbury are my two favorite OL prospects in this years draft class. The interior linemen out of Texas A & M McCroy is going to be very good to maybe even better than Bradbury.

