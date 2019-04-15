Andre Dillard to visit Falcons and Chargers

Getty Images

Former Washington State tackle Andre Dillard will be attending the draft in Nashville later this month and he’ll meet with a couple of teams that could end his wait in the green room this week.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Dillard will meet with the Falcons and then move on to spend time with the Chargers. Schefter adds that Dillard has already met with or worked out for 13 other teams over the course of the pre-draft process.

Dillard was a three-year starter at left tackle for Washington State and is expected to be one of the first offensive linemen off the board once the draft gets started. Cody Ford, Jawaan Taylor and Jonah Williams are also in that group and will also be in Nashville with Dillard.

The Falcons signed a pair of guards in free agency and extended the contract of right tackle Ty Sambrailo. Team owner Arthur Blank said recently that the team is still looking to add pieces to their offensive line. The Chargers haven’t made any big changes to their line so far this offseason.