Andrew Luck enjoying an offseason that’s actually offseason

Getty Images

The last time Andrew Luck showed up for the offseason program, he couldn’t throw a football during a lengthy rehab from shoulder surgery. Also, the Colts were terrible.

Now, he’s healthy, they’re coming off a surprising playoff appearance, and he actually had a chance to rest before reporting back.

He made sure to take care of the home front by saying getting married in March helped make it “probably the best offseason I’ve ever had,” but it took him a moment to realize he needed a break.

Luck said Colts General Manager Chris Ballard challenged him to unplug, for his own good.

“I actually got away, truly,” Luck said, via Mike Chappell of WTTV. “It took a little bit. I didn’t realize that still I was a little bit on edge from the season, even a month or two afterwards. But finally got a chance to get away. . . .

“He [Ballard] kind of challenged me to turn my mind off in a sense. It took a while, but I did get away. I feel refreshed. I got a chance to catch up with a lot of family and friends and folks, and obviously getting married. It was a very nice offseason.”

As much as he might have needed it, Luck said there was part of him that couldn’t believe the way last season ended, after the Colts won nine of their final 10 games to overcome a 1-5 start.

“I couldn’t get off that high, if that makes sense,” Luck said. “Emotionally it felt weird not going to work for a while. It took a while to say, ‘This is OK to reset.’

“But I do think it was necessary. Also a chance to regroup, refresh.”

And now, he’s able to work out from the starting point of being healthy, which is something else he’s not used to.