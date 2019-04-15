Anthony Harris signs tender with Vikings

Getty Images

Safety Anthony Harris signed his tender with the Vikings on Monday, the team announced.

The Vikings made several other moves official, too, confirming offensive tackle Rashod Hill signed his tender and the free agent signings of quarterback Sean Mannion and receiver Jordan Taylor.

Harris enters his fifth NFL season.

He set career highs in starts (nine), interceptions (three) and tackles (46) last season.

Harris, a restricted free agent, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He has appeared in 51 games with 17 starts for the Vikings since.