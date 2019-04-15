Antonio Brown settles lawsuit over throwing furniture off balcony

Getty Images

Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown has settled the lawsuit brought by a man who says his child was nearly hit by furniture that Brown threw off a balcony.

Brown and the plaintiff have agreed to a confidential settlement and the case is now over, TMZ.com reports.

The incident happened a year ago, when the plaintiff and his toddler son were walking near the pool of an apartment complex and were nearly hit by, according to the lawsuit, falling pieces of furniture including an ottoman and multiple large vases. Police were called and Brown was described as “agitated,” although he denied throwing the furniture.

Brown was also facing a separate lawsuit from the landlord of the apartment building, claiming Brown had damaged property. The current status of that lawsuit is unknown.