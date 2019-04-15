Brandon Beane: Bills don’t have any glaring holes

AP

The Bills have been one of the busiest teams in the league this offseason as they’ve added 17 free agents to the roster over the last couple of months.

Many of those signings have been on the offensive side of the ball as the Bills are working to put together a more competitive unit than the one they fielded on their way to a 6-10 record last year. On Monday, General Manager Brandon Beane said that all of those moves leave the team in position to take the best available player heading into next week’s draft.

“I don’t feel like we have a glaring hole on the roster,” Beane said, via Joe Buscaglia of WKBW. “Not saying that we don’t have needs, but we don’t have a glaring hole this year. At least we’ve accomplished that.”

With the No. 9 pick in the first round, the Bills are well positioned to add an impact player regardless of which direction they opt to take early in the draft.