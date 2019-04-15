Broncos waive Andreas Knappe

Getty Images

The Broncos waived offensive tackle Andreas Knappe, according to the NFL’s official transactions report Monday.

Knappe, 27, has never played a regular-season game.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Connecticut, signing with the Falcons in 2017. Atlanta cut him out of the preseason.

Knappe spent two weeks on Washington’s practice squad that season and finished the 2017 season on the Colts’ practice squad.

He was on the Broncos’ practice squad for part of last season and signed a futures contract.