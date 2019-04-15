Cardinals cut AAF offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi

Getty Images

Well, that didn’t last long.

Offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi became the first former Alliance of American Football player waived

by an NFL team. He lasted a week with the Cardinals, with Arizona waiving him Monday, according to the NFL’s official transactions report.

Poutasi, 24, played for the Salt Lake City Stallions in the AAF.

The Titans made him a third-round choice in 2015. He played 11 games with Tennessee during his rookie season before bouncing around the league.

He played one game with the Jaguars in 2016 and also spent time with the Rams and Broncos.