Cardinals may not be locked in on Kyler Murray (yet)

Getty Images

For months it seems, the mock draft-industrial-complex has written in Kyler Murray to the Cardinals with the first pick, in ink.

But it may not be as simple as that.

As noted by Peter King in NBC’s Football Morning in America, there are still 10 days before the start of the 2019 NFL Draft, and many things can happen, but at the moment King writes: “I don’t believe there is unanimity inside the Cardinals building today either to take Murray, trade down” or to take another player at one.

King specifically mentions the temptations presented by the Raiders (who have five first-round picks in the next two drafts) as something we shouldn’t consider lightly at this point.

While the easy call might be Murray, if new coach Kliff Kingsbury thinks he can work with Josh Rosen, this is a unique opportunity to restock a roster that needs help at many positions.

Of course, with 10 days left, there is also plenty of time for the Cardinals to reach unanimity. Stay tuned.