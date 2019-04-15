Carson Wentz still plans to be ready for OTAs

Getty Images

The Eagles did better than get by without their franchise quarterback — they won a Super Bowl.

Now with the safety net of Nick Foles removed, all eyes will be on Carson Wentz.

On the occasion of the start of the Eagles’ offseason program, Wentz told reporters his plan was still to be ready for the start of OTAs, after missing the final three games of last year with a stress fracture in his back.

Until he proves himself able to stay on the field, Wentz knows that will be the main question he has to answer.

“I get it and I’m looking forward to putting those things behind me,” Wentz said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com.

Wentz added that his recovery from the back problem was still in the “week-to-week” phase, but that he felt good about his ability to be on the field later this offseason.