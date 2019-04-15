Cedric Thornton unretires, rejoins 49ers

Getty Images

The 49ers reinstated defensive lineman Cedric Thornton from the reserve/retired list, according to the NFL’s transactions wire.

Thornton retired last Aug. 22 after seven years in the NFL.

Thornton, 30, signed a free agent deal with the 49ers last July 26. He spent the 2017 season in Buffalo and has played for two other teams.

He spent the 2012-15 seasons in Philadelphia before signing a free agent deal with the Cowboys for 2016. Thornton was with Dallas only one season.

In his career, Thornton made 220 tackles, 7.5 sacks, six passes defensed, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.