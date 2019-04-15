Corey Coleman signs tender to return to Giants

Getty Images

Giants receiver Corey Coleman assured his return, signing his original-round tender as a restricted free agent. He will make a non-guaranteed $2.025 million in 2019.

The Browns made Coleman a first-round pick in 2016. He played 19 games, with 18 starts, and made 56 catches for 718 yards and five touchdowns in two seasons in Cleveland.

Coleman had five catches for 71 yards in eight games with the Giants, which included one start. He also averaged 26 yards on 23 kickoff returns last season.

Receiver Russell Shepard made his return official Monday, too, signing as an unrestricted free agent. He agreed to terms last week.

Shepard signed with the Giants last May after four years in Tampa and one season with the Panthers. He caught 10 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns in 12 appearances for the team.