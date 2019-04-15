David Moore expected to sign tender with Seahawks on Tuesday

Getty Images

Nine of the Seahawks 10 exclusive rights free agents signed their tenders with the team on Monday.

The 10th and final player is set to do so on Tuesday.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, wide receiver David Moore is expected to sign his tender tomorrow.

A former seventh-round pick out of Division II East Central (OK) University, Moore caught 26 passes for 445 yards and five touchdowns in his first season on Seattle’s active roster last year.

The majority of Moore’s production came over an eight-game span midseason when he accounted for 22 catches, 413 yards and all five touchdowns. He caught just four passes for 26 yards combined over Seattle’s final five regular season games and playoff loss at Dallas.