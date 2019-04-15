DeAndre Thompkins works out for Patriots, Giants, others

Getty Images

Penn State receiver DeAndre Thompkins ran a 4.33 on his Pro Day, with several teams showing interest since.

Thompkins has workouts with the Packers, Jets, Giants, Bills, Ravens, Patriots and Lions, Bo Marchionte of college2pro.com reports. Thompkins also has taken visits.

He caught 25 passes for 329 yards and two touchdowns and returned 18 punts for 176 yards and a touchdown last season.

In his Penn State career, Thompkins made 83 catches for 1,245 yards and six touchdowns and returned 66 punts for 675 yards and two touchdowns.

Thompkins also had a 34-inch vertical, a 10-foot-6 broad jump and lifted 225 pounds 13 times in the bench last month at Penn State’s Pro Day.