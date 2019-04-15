Deebo Samuel gets familiar with Bill Belichick

Getty Images

The Patriots must have at least some interest in South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel, they brought him in for a pre-draft visit.

Perhaps he mistook their interest with familiarity.

Via Peter King in NBC’s Football Morning in America, Samuel posted a video on social media of him talking to Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

“Hey Billy, I’ll see you in a month, my man,” Samuel said.

It’s probably harmless enough, unless Samuel ends up in New England. While the player-coach dynamic can often be far different from the gruff exterior Belichick shows to the media, we haven’t seen a player refer to Belichick that way. And maybe we won’t.

Regardless, Samuel’s a solid prospect, who had 62 catches for 882 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Gamecocks last year. One can only imagine what he might do if he ever got to work with Tommy as well.