Devin White to visit with Raiders

Getty Images

Teams have a couple of days left to host draft prospects for visits at their facilities and the Raiders will be spending some of that time with one of the top defensive players in this year’s class.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that former LSU linebacker Devin White will meet with the team on Tuesday and Wednesday. That puts him at the tail end of a process that’s seen the Raiders spend time with many of the players expected to come off the board in the first round.

That makes sense as Oakland will have three first-round picks at their disposal later this month. White almost certainly won’t be around for the No. 24 or No. 27 selections, which likely means the Raiders will have to take him at No. 4 or make another move up the draft board to get him in their uniform.

White has met with several other teams drafting in the top 10 as he prepares to start what he expects to be a lucrative career.