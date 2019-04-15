Dolphins working out Daniel Jones this week

Getty Images

Daniel Jones has met with the Dolphins during the pre-draft process and the former Duke quarterback is set to spend some more time with them this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team will be sending a group to Durham, North Carolina to watch Jones work out.

The Dolphins, who have the 13th overall selection, have visited with quarterbacks projected to go at various points in the draft over the last few months and seem likely to add someone to a depth chart fronted by Ryan Fitzpatrick later this month. When in the proceedings they add that quarterback will likely play a role in how quickly they’d expect him to play.

Jones has had a busy schedule of his own as he’s spent time with just about every team that’s thought to be in the market for a quarterback this month.