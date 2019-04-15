Drafting the best Tiger-style NFL comebacks

Getty Images

The topics for our most-days-per-week PFT Live drafts often come from current events in other sports. With some guy named Eldrick returning to prominence in golf by winning some tournament in Georgia on Sunday, an idea was hatched for Monday’s PFT Live draft.

Which NFL figure had the greatest career comeback?

Simms and I drafted three rounds each, and then talked about a few others that were considered. To hear all of what we talked about, check out the attached video. And then vote on who won. (Currently down 83-17, Simms needs all the help he can get.)

And then tune in for Tuesday’s PFT Live, for all the latest regarding the NFL and a draft idea possibly coming from another sport.