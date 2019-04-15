Eli Manning only thinking about “right now”

Getty Images

We’ll find out next week if the Giants pick a quarterback early in the draft and begin setting the stage for a future without Eli Manning, but next year isn’t something that’s on Manning’s mind right now.

Manning is entering the final year of his contract and the team’s plans for their longtime starter have been a major talking point for the last couple of years. On Monday, Manning showed little interest in participating in that game.

“Yeah. I’ve never concerned myself with that,” Manning said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “I think every year I’m just worried about that next year. I’m thinking about right now, this team, getting wins and doing whatever it takes to be a good teammate.”

Manning’s focus on the present doesn’t blind him to what’s going on with the team. He said he figures the team will get a young quarterback, but that he still has to “go out and play quarterback and win football games” until the team puts someone else in that spot.

The team’s been cagier about its plans for the draft (or other avenues to pick up a new quarterback), but it won’t be long before everyone has a clearer idea of the timeline for what will be a major change to the Giants lineup.