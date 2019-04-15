Ezekiel Elliott showing up for launch of offseason workouts

Getty Images

Paying running back Ezekiel Elliott seems to be a low priority for the Cowboys. Showing up for offseason workouts in Dallas seems to be a high priority for Elliott.

Elliott will attend the launch of his team’s running-and-lifting sessions, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The fourth-year tailback could have chosen to stay away, given that the Cowboys seem to be more focused on extending the contracts of other players. In light of the possibility that the Cowboys will never give Elliott a long-term deal, opting to chew him up and spit him out under the five years of his rookie deal, and maybe a franchise tag season or two.

The fact that Elliott has shown up doesn’t mean he has to stay, and it also doesn’t mean he’ll show up for the launch of training camp later this year.