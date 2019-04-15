Falcons sign ex-AAF DE Chris Odom

Getty Images

Another Alliance of American Football alum has found a job in the NFL.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Falcons are signing defensive end Chris Odom. Odom had 10 tackles and 2.5 sacks for the Salt Lake Stallions in their eight-game season.

It’s Odom’s second stop in Atlanta as he signed with the team after going undrafted out of Arkansas State in 2017. He was waived in September and claimed by the Packers the next day. He had six tackles in seven games for Green Bay, but wound up back on the waiver wire when they moved to 53 players last season.

Odom joins Tyeler Davison and Adrian Clayborn as recent additions to the defensive line in Atlanta.