George Fant, nine Seahawks ERFAs sign tenders

There’s been no word of any developments on the contract front for quarterback Russell Wilson, but the Seahawks have kept busy with some other business on Monday.

The team got two restricted free agents and nine exclusive rights free agents under contract as they opened their offseason workouts.

As previously reported, defensive end Quinton Jefferson signed his restricted free agent tender. The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that tackle George Fant did the same.

Fant will make $3.095 million after being tendered at the second-round level. Fant has started 17 games over the last three seasons and missed all of 2017 after tearing his ACL. In addition to his blocking role, Fant caught one pass for nine yards last year.

Linebacker Austin Calitro, linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee, center Joey Hunt, defensive end Branden Jackson, defensive back Shalom Luani, wide receiver J.D. McKissic, long snapper Tyler Ott, defensive back Kalan Reed and guard Jordan Simmons were the exclusive rights free agents to sign their tenders. Wide receiver David Moore was also tendered, but was not on the list.