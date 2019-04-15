Gus Edwards signs his tender with Ravens

Getty Images

When Ravens coach John Harbaugh declared Gus Edwards the team’s No. 1 running back this offseason, he was technically talking about a player who wasn’t under contract. That matter has been resolved.

Edwards signed his free agent tender with the Ravens today, a league source tells PFT.

Technically, Edwards was an exclusive-rights free agent, which means he couldn’t sign with any other team. For exclusive-rights free agents, signing is basically a formality, as they would have no leverage if they tried to get a better deal than the tender offer.

Edwards initially signed as an undrafted rookie with the Ravens last year, was cut at the end of the preseason and then signed to the practice squad. When he finally made the active roster, in October, he immediately impressed, and by the end of the regular season and the playoffs, he was the Ravens’ top running back.

He’s expected to compete with Mark Ingram to be the top running back heading into this season as well, and now he can get to work.