ICYMI Monday

[Editor’s note: Earlier this offseason, we tried out a new Monday feature consisting of links to the various stories that you may have missed over the weekend, when you weren’t working and thus weren’t checking out the non-work websites you frequent while you otherwise should be working. It was well received, but I then forgot to keep doing it. So here’s another crack at it, now that I finally have remembered to do it.]

The Seahawks think QB Russell Wilson wants to play elsewhere.

Should the NFL release the schedule after the draft?

Will Nick Bosa have a locker-room problem, whether he’s in San Francisco or elsewhere?

Saints LB Demario Davis and Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin want to end corporal punishment in schools; 19 states still allow it.

Eagles DB Jalen Mills was arrested after getting into a fight with an NBA player.

The time has come to tie player wages to cap percentages.

Brett Favre thinks Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy should have won more. (Everyone thinks Brett Favre should have won more.)

The NFL found that Washington LB Reuben Foster didn’t violate the Personal Conduct Policy last November, but he was fined two game checks anyway.

Retired TE Ben Watson is raising money to help three churches that were burned down in Louisiana.

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa likes the three-year rule that keeps him out of the NFL, even if he possibly would head to the NFL now if he could.

Saints DE Cameron Jordan wants to play the Bears in Week One. (Unless he gets traded to the Packers, that won’t be happening.)

Tim Tebow’s inevitable climb to the Mets may take a little longer.

The Falcons have signed DT Tyeler Davison.

The Hall of Fame is planning a massive blowout for the 100th anniversary of the NFL, on 9/17/2020.

Broncos CB Chris Harris Jr. will skip this week’s voluntary minicamp.

Cardinals RB David Johnson still aspires to gain 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving.

San Antonio won’t forget the AAF, for the wrong reasons.

Moose Johnston pulled no punches when talking about the implosion of the AAF, which means he could be taking some oaths to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, in time.

There’s renewed chatter that the Seahawks will trade DE Frank Clark.

The Texans and Jadeveon Clowney aren’t close on a long-term deal.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley made an appearance, sort of, at The Masters.

Rams coach Sean McVay thinks QB Jared Goff doesn’t have to prove that he’s “the man.”

Good luck, Matt LaFleur.

RIP, Walter White.