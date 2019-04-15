Isaiah Irving, Roy Robertson-Harris sign tenders

Getty Images

The Bears announced defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris and linebacker Isaiah Irving signed their tenders Monday.

Both were exclusive rights free agents.

Robertson-Harris, 25, has played 29 games the past two seasons, making 34 tackles, five sacks and three pass breakups. He missed his rookie season of 2016 on the non-football illness list after a serious heat-related incident before reporting to training camp.

Robertson-Harris played 353 snaps on defense last season and 115 on special teams.

Irving, 24, played 20 games the past two seasons. He has 10 career tackles and a sack.

Irving played 116 snaps on defense last season and 186 on special teams.