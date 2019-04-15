Jason Kelce returning despite the “nagging” injuries in 2018

Getty Images

Jason Kelce needed a couple of months to recover before making a decision on his future. Although he didn’t need surgery, the Eagles center said Monday he played through a Grade 2 medial collateral ligament tear, a broken foot, a torn elbow and “other nagging things” last season.

“At one point, I had a brace on the entire left side of my body, and that starts to bother you a little bit,” Kelce said, via video from the team.

Kelce decided to return for another season, agreeing in March to a one-year contract extension through 2021. Kelce, though, admits he has approached each season one year at a time for “the last two or three years, [and] I think most older guys are in the same mindset.”

Despite his injuries, Kelce earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2018, his second consecutive. He has started 110 games for the Eagles since they made him a sixth-round pick in 2011.

“I just think at this point, there’s still too many positives and not enough negatives to really seriously step away from the game,” Kelce said.