Jawaan Taylor, Devin Bush visiting Dolphins

A couple of highly regarded draft prospects from the state of Florida will be spending time with the Dolphins ahead of next week’s draft.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus said on WSVN, via the Miami Herald, that former Florida tackle Jawaan Taylor and former Michigan linebacker Devin Bush will both visit with the team. Teams are permitted to host players at their facilities through Wednesday.

The Dolphins did not re-sign right tackle Ja'Wuan James and Taylor could fit into their plans to replace him in the starting lineup this season. The former Gator also met with the Dolphins during the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis earlier this year.

Bush has been a busy man over the last few weeks as plenty of teams are interested in what he could bring to their defense in 2019 and beyond. The Dolphins don’t have the same clear hole at linebacker that they do at right tackle, but the rebuilding process in Miami will call for talented players across the board if it is going to be successful.