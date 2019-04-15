Jonathan Jones signs RFA tender with Patriots

Getty Images

Cornerback Jonathan Jones is back under contract in New England.

The Patriots tendered Jones as a restricted free agent earlier this year and, per multiple reports, he signed it on Monday. After signing his deal, Jones was in attendance as the team’s offseason program got underway.

Jones will make $3.095 million this season after being tendered at the second-round level.

Jones has played in every game over the last three seasons and has been a regular in the Patriots secondary for the last two years. He’s also played an extensive role on special teams while compiling 114 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.