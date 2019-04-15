Josh Allen says Bills have a lot of team chemistry work to do

Getty Images

During a Monday press conference, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane made reference to the team’s active approach to free agency this offseason by saying that he sees no glaring holes on the roster with the draft a little more than a week away.

They may not have any big holes, but they do have some work to do to make sure that all of the new faces are integrated into a cohesive unit. Quarterback Josh Allen spent time reaching out to the new signings over the last two months and said that

“It means we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Allen said, via the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. “A lot of different new minds trying to work with each other now and trying to build that camaraderie, especially using this time to develop that team chemistry. There’s a lot of new guys. Obviously coming into a new system it’s not going to be perfect right away and we don’t expect it to be perfect, but starting that communication now and hopefully using this time we can start getting on the same page with everything.”

The Bills made several moves to upgrade their offensive line and getting that unit into shape would make Allen’s life more enjoyable than it was last season. The same is true of developing chemistry with new receiving targets John Brown and Cole Beasley, which leaves Allen and company with plenty to do in the next few months.