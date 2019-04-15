Julio Jones absent for the start of Falcons workouts

Getty Images

Once again, Julio Jones is looking for an upgraded contract.

Once again, the Falcons wide receiver is not there for the start of the team’s offseason program.

According to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, Jones is not in the building, but it is “not a concern, either.”

Jones didn’t show up until later last year either, after the Falcons gave him a pre-training camp bump in pay.

He’s looking for another one now, though he said recently he wasn’t looking to become the highest-paid receiver in the game.

Jones said he plans to be on hand when it’s mandatory, and the Falcons have seemed comfortable with that in the past.