Marcus Mariota put on 5-10 pounds this offseason

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston revealed last month that he plans to play at a higher weight this season and the player who went one pick after him in the 2015 draft is doing the same thing.

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota met reporters on the first day of the team’s offseason workouts and said that he is 5-10 pounds heavier than he was last season.

Head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about that decision during his own media session and he recounted his experiences facing bigger quarterbacks like John Elway and Dan Marino during his playing career while saying he’s on board with Mariota’s decision.

“I just want to make sure he’s doing everything he can to stay healthy, stay durable and help us on the field,” Vrabel said, via Erik Bacharach of the Tennessean.

Staying healthy has been a problem for Mariota throughout his career and a nerve issue in his right elbow was a major problem last season. He said on Monday that he feels “pretty close” to full health and is ready to make the longer throws that were off the table due to his injury.