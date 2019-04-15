Marquise Brown visiting with Ravens

Getty Images

The Ravens are wrapping up pre-draft visit season by meeting with multiple wide receivers.

Former Ole Miss wideout D.K. Metcalf is spending time with the team this week and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that former Oklahoma receiver Marquise Brown will also meet with them.

In both cases, medical information is likely to be a big part of the conversation. Metcalf’s 2018 season was cut short by a neck injury and Brown suffered a Lisfranc injury late in the year that required him to have surgery once the Sooners stopped playing.

Brown also met with the Dolphins recently and he showed a knack for big plays when healthy in college. He caught 132 passes for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns while playing with Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray the last two years.