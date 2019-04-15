Matt LaFleur: I don’t really care what happened before I was in Green Bay

Getty Images

Matt LaFleur oversaw the first week of his first offseason program as head coach of the Packers last week and a lot of the attention in Green Bay was on the final days of his predecessor’s tenure.

An article by Tyler Dunne of Bleacher Report reported on a variety of things that went wrong in recent years, including issues between quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy that might give some people pause about stepping into McCarthy’s shoes. LaFleur didn’t hesitate to take the job in January and he said that he’s worried about how things play out in the future rather than what went down in the past.

“Honestly, I haven’t put a whole lot of thought into that,” LaFleur said, via Albert Breer of SI.com. “I wasn’t here, so I don’t know what happened. And quite frankly, I don’t really care what happened. All I care about is how we move forward as a football team. All I care about is the partnership that we’re forming, how that goes, and our communication. That’s all I really care about.”

LaFleur may not be obsessing over the past, but he knows his relationship with Rodgers is “critical.” He said that he enjoyed every second of their first week working together and the hope in Green Bay will be that things continue to flower in a way that avoids any need for another article about how things inside the building went sour.