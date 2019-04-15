Michael Brockers would prefer to stay at defensive end

Getty Images

Ndamukong Suh remains a free agent, but he won’t return to the Rams. That means the Rams will have to find somebody to play the nose.

Michael Brockers, who started at defensive end last season with Suh at the nose, said Monday he would prefer to stay where he is. But Brockers added he will do whatever defensive coordinator Wade Phillips asks of him.

“Now that I’ve kind of gotten comfortable playing defensive end, I like playing this position,” Brockers said, via video from the team. “But if it happens that I have to play nose, I’ll do that, too. I told them whatever I can do for this team, I’ll do. So I think that’s the most important thing.”

Suh started all 16 games last season. Sebastian Joseph-Day is a candidate to replace him, but Joseph-Day did not play last season after the Rams made him a sixth-round pick.

“You kind of miss [Suh], the great talent that he was, that he still is, but we have a lot of guys in the background that are kind of waiting their turn,” Brockers said. “Sebastian was a good deal for me that I was looking at to kind of feel that role, somebody smart that can kind of come in and know the game. I wasn’t really worried about it. If it comes that I have to move to nose, and they bring somebody in to play end, then that’s what happens. Not really focused on it. I think we have enough guys in our room to fill that position.”