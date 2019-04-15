Moritz Boehringer allocated to Bengals, part of international program

Getty Images

The first European player to be drafted into the NFL without playing at an American college has another chance.

Per the league’s transaction wire, tight end Moritz Boehringer has been allocated to the Bengals as an exempt/international player. That means he can hang around as a 91st player on the roster, and the Bengals have a chance to keep him as an 11th practice squad player if need be.

After playing in the German league, Boehringer was drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Vikings as a wide receiver. He transitioned to tight end with the Bengals last year and spent the year on their practice squad.

The other players in the same category include Ravens running back Christopher Ezeala, Bills running back Christian Wade, Browns defensive back Tigie Sankoh, Dolphins defensive tackle Durval Neto, Patriots running back Jakob Johnson, and Steelers tight end Christian Scotland-Williamson.