Most of the league starts offseason program today

Getty Images

We’re still a week and a half away from the 2019 NFL Draft, but for most of the league, the upcoming season starts today.

While teams with new coaches got a head start as much as two weeks ago, most of the league begins offseason programs today.

In total, 23 teams start today, with the Saints (who start next Monday) the last team to begin for the year.

The first two weeks of the program are considered phase one, which is limited to strength and conditioning and rehab work only. When phase two kicks in (the following three weeks), players can do on-field work which is limited to individual drills, or team workouts on a separate basis. No live contact or full-team drills are allowed.

The final four weeks of the program are for 10 days of OTAs, in which 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted, but no contact.