Nate Sudfeld signs Eagles tender

Nate Sudfeld is ready to go for the Eagles’ offseason program.

Sudfeld, the backup to Carson Wentz in Philadelphia, signed his second-round restricted free agent tender and will participate in the start of the team’s offseason program, a league source tells PFT.

The 25-year-old Sudfeld has never started a game but has seen some playing time for the Eagles the last two years and has looked fairly good, completing 20 of 25 passes for 156 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions. With Nick Foles now in Jacksonville, the Eagles wanted to make sure Sudfeld would stick around. He’s expected to serve as the No. 2 quarterback, and given Wentz’s injury history, there’s a fair chance he’ll see the field this season.

The Eagles have one other quarterback on the roster: Luis Perez, who recently signed after playing in the Alliance of American Football.